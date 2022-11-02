Not Available

The film details the life of Periyar right from a childhood to his marriage to Nagammal to his pilgrimage to Kashi which changed his life where he understands the cruelty of the Hindu Caste System that only Brahmins are welcomed and he was refused meals at choultries which exclusively fed Brahmins forbidding other Hindu castes. Having starved severely, Periyar found no other better way than to enter a choultry disguises himself with the appearance of a Brahmin wearing a thread on his bare chest but it is found out and is disgusted with life in Kashi. Periyar returns and joins his father's business and later becomes the Chairman of the Erode Municipality. Later, which he resigns from this post and joins the freedom struggle. He becomes the President of Congress party of Madras Presidency. Later he quits the Congress party and joins the Justice Party.