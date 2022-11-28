Perjuangan dan Doa

Not Available

Rhoma Irama and his Soneta Group visit various regions to preach religion. He receives both warm welcomes and accusations of commercialising religion. This challenge becomes Rhoma’s struggle. He tries to persuade his fellow professionals to avoid drinking and women. He also manages to help his future father-in-law who almost rapes Laila, his own daughter, in a drunken state. Despite opposition from the Al Muthainah college, Rhoma manages to convince them that music can be used as a means of preaching. Rhoma sings no less than seven preachy dangdut songs in this film.