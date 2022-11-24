PERKINS 28: Testimony from the Secret Court Files of 1920

Not Available

In 1920, Harvard University convened a secret court to interview, charge and discipline students suspected of being homosexual. Thirty-seven men testified before the Court, including a tutor, an assistant professor, Harvard students, and several Boston men. After two weeks of testimony, eight Harvard men were forced to withdraw, one of whom committed suicide. Based on actual court documents, "Perkins 28" dramatizes the testimony from the Secret Court Files of 1920, nine episodes of testimony before the Court. Filmed in Cambridge, MA, and starring Harvard undergraduates.