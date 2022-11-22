Permanent Position

Not Available

In the joint films Teresa Tyszkiewicz and Zdzislaw Sosnowski, such as the other side of the permanent occupation of the fullest expression of interest is Polish artists of the 70s eroticism. We see here a sensual story about the intimate relationship linking two loving people who improvised action-compositions develop a repertoire of visual equivalents experience of love and relationship. Sexual coloration of the presented situation further strengthen erotic marked props. The film is the image of negotiations between the private experience of eroticism and poetic cliches and erotic performances, which infiltrated into Polish from the West, when the Puritan country still was closed on erotic imagery. Artists do not make attempts to penetrate the mystery contained in close-up, but form a visual structure that expresses the joy of being together.