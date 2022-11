Not Available

Permanent Record: Live & Otherwise is a DVD released by the Violent Femmes on July 12, 2005. The first thirteen tracks were filmed during a live concert at The Boat House in Norfolk, Virginia on July 21, 1991. Tracks 14 through 20 are music videos. The last track is footage of an impromptu performance of "Kiss Off", in front of the Downer Theater in the band's hometown of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.