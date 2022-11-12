Permeation

Not Available

A dark and gritty film by Arius Blaze. Daemon (Jeffrey Arrington) finds himself in limbo in an old decaying apartment building.The only way out is through an obsession with the written word and a dark muse named Teles (Stephanie Leet). As he falls deeper and opens new doors he finds himself lost in his own story; a labyrinth of illusions and history which forever devours a part of him. The written word climbs into his pores and consumes his body, leaving only a shell of a man who's story in undeveloped. Only Alexa (Alysse Fozmark) really knows what's on the missing pages of his work and can lead him to the last door he ever needs to open.