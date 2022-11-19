Permission

Not Available

Mahendra is in love with Maya and would like to marry her. But Maya is a woman of the 20th century, who does not believe in marriage, but would like to continue having a relationship. Mahendra's family pressures him into getting married, and he finally gives in and marries another woman by the name of Sudha. But Mahendra is unable to get Maya out of his mind, and his marriage with Sudha fails, and ends up with a formal separation. Years later, Mahendra and Sudha meet at a railway station, and both do remember each other, and share their experiences after their separation. There is one shocking experience that Maya does not share, but which Mahendra will find out soon.