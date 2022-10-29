Pernamcubanos - The Caribbean That Unites Us

Not Available

A documentary on cultural identities, with an emphasis on music and African religions in Cuba and Pernambuco, Brazil, seen through the eyes of two artists: a Cuban actress and theater director, and a Brazilian “coquista” and holy mother of Pernambuco, each one visiting the country of the other. The film documents the Festival del Caribe, held annually in Santiago de Cuba, during its thirtieth edition honoring Pernambuco. The city in the Northeast of Brazil had its cultural diversity represented by a delegation of over 150 artists.