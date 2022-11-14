Perng Mang: The Haunted Drum

Not Available

Ping, a young nobleman, has retired from the service of the crown in order to become a musician. He becomes a student of Master Duang, a famous musician. Master Duang owns a mysterious drum called Perng Mang, which has the power to bring success or death to people. Meanwhile, an arrogant musician called Muan tries to convince all the students to leave Master Duang. Some students follow his advice and end up dying horrible deaths which defy explanation. When Master Duang is defeated by Muan, he calls for Ping to inherit his musical knowledge and gives him the Perng Mang. Ping is told about the secret of Perng Mang and that it was made from a woman's skin. The woman's name was Thip, the same name of the woman he has fallen in love with.