On 09.11.2013 and 10.11.2013 Perpetuum Jazzile have prepared its largest ever concert spectacle. The concert, as Slovenian audience has not seen, took place in the biggest Slovenian arena Stožice Ljubljana. The concert will be presented every autumn as a new concert program, which will in the coming season appeared after Slovenian and world concert stages. The spectacle also celebrates the 30th anniversary of the founding of the most popular Slovenian vocal group.