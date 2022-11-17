Perro Bomba

Not Available

Steevens is a young Haitian living an uneasy but somewhat stable life in Santiago de Chile: he has a construction job, a home, friends and fun. This precariously balanced life is disrupted when Junior, a childhood friend, arrives in Chile seeking assistance from Steevens to establish himself, even though he has entered Chile illegally. Initially, Steevens does everything to support his friend and even gets him a job with his employer, but Junior’s volatile character erupts racial tensions and stokes a large anti-immigration sentiment in the city. Steveens loses his working documents and his home, and is left to wander the city looking for a chance to restart his life beyond the margins of society.