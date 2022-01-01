1992

Perry Mason: The Case of the Reckless Romeo

  • Drama
  • Crime

May 4th, 1992

Dean Hargrove Productions

Sleazy talk show host Ted Mayne writes a tell-all book, which enrages and embarrasses several very prominent women. One of them, actress Roxanne Shield, loses her composure during an interview and winds up making a televised death threat. Of course, when Ted is murdered, she is arrested. Witnesses claim they saw Roxanne outside his apartment that night and police later find the murder weapon in her car. Renowned defence attorney Perry Mason accepts the challenge of defending her in court.

Barbara HaleDella Street
William R. MosesKen Malansky
Tracy NelsonCharley Adams
Priscilla BarnesBrenda Kingsley
Raymond BurrPerry Mason

