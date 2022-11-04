Perseguida

Not Available

A journalist Lorena and her friend photographer Raul decide to try to take an interview from influential politician Hermenegildo Parra. After several unsuccessful attempts they decide to break into his house and make some photos there but when they enter his cabinet they see him stabbed with the knife. The next day the newspaper announces his death and start to celebrate a big amount of sold copies but during the fiesta a phone calls and it was Mr.Parra "alive and kicking". After this scandal Lorena becomes pursued by some mysterious killers who want to take the negatives from her at any price. The solution of this mystery is very unexpected...