Persembahan Terakhir the Movie

One day Silvia (Annabella Jusuf) meets with Anto (Faiz Zaldi) who idolizes Michael Jackson. The child has leukemia. Silvia wants to comfort him. She asksfor help to her boyfriend Fadly Jackson to be Michael Jackson Impersonator again for the last time. But it is not an easy thing for Fadly, because of his work as a film producer, and he has not seen his friends since his MJ Dance group was disbanded. He must rediscover all his friends in order to follow an annual competition Dance In The City to entertain Anto, and to face the toughest rivals: Black Cat, who won the competition by cheating.