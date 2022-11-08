Not Available

Persephone is the story of three astronauts from Colony One - an enormous space vessel carrying over 20,000 colonists from a dying Earth to the nearest star system of Alpha Centauri in the late 22nd Century. The trio have been dispatched to repair a system designed to shield their new world of Proxima b - also known as Persephone - from the constant and deadly solar flares emitted by the red dwarf star it orbits every eleven days. Persephone is an arid, lifeless world nearly twice the size of Earth with double the gravity. The planet also is tidally-locked - with one side forever facing its parent star while the other remains in unending darkness. Its environment can barely support human life. Yet, after a disastrous attempt to colonize Mars failed decades earlier, Colony One, and its trailing sister ships, are now the only option for the survival of the species.