This enlightening documentary allows viewers to experience the glory of Persepolis, the capital of the Persian Empire built in 520 B.C. by King Darius I of the Archaemenids, who first created a 40-acre terrace to hold the spectacular complex. Architects Wolfgang Gambke and Kourosh Afhami use a computer animation program to virtually re-create Persepolis. The film also explores the history and culture of the Persian people of that era.