Perseveration

Not Available

A young boy(Joshua)'s journey into survival after being born into a inbred religious cult quickly turns sour. Locked in a cage, starved, & beaten his whole life he witnesses a murder in the church where he has been held captive Being taught a skewed religion & being held captive takes a tole on his mentality as he grows into a monster. Acting out on his disgusting, depraved & violent urges towards the "Non believers" as he was brought up in the quiet abandoned town in Hancock New york Where The inbred cult family lived. With a face hidden from society for so long, a tortured soul, And a skewed belief, he roams the streets looking for the next sinner to cross his path. So... We ask you.. What would you do if your religion was defiled?