Persona 3 the Movie 2: Midsummer Knight's Dream

After realizing the value of life and the importance of his own allies, Makoto finally got his smile back. As spring turns into summer, he finds himself learning more about those comrades and getting closer to them. He even meets new friends, including Aegis, an anti-Shadow android, Ken, a grade-schooler who seeks to get revenge for his late mother, and Koromaru, a dog who can use a Persona. Makoto wishes that everything will continue just as they are. However, little by little, the pieces and people in Makoto's new, happy life begin to fall apart, and he is forced to suffer the loss that comes with it.