Persona 3 the Movie 3: Falling Down

The season turns to autumn. The fight of the protagonist and his group S.E.E.S. with the strange monsters called ‘Shadows’ is getting closer to the end. Makoto and his allies engage in life-or-death battles with Shadows in order to end the Dark Hour. Through the battles, some must face the deaths of friends and family, some must notice what precious things must be protected, and some must find meaning in the battles that have occurred. In front of Makoto, the mysterious transfer student Ryouji Mochizuki appears. When the group greets a new morning, the gears of fate begin to turn. A fight revolving around each of the heroes' bonds begins...