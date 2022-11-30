Not Available

Anna is a young aspiring actress. Living in a small and old apartment in the projects and failing all her castings next to more talented young girls, she dreams of being someone else and living another life. During a movie casting, she steals an expensive purse belonging to one of the contestants. Inside of it, she finds a letter informing its rightful owner that her biological parents have revealed their identities. This is the opportunity for Anna to play a role hopefully rewarded with a cash prize. Unfortunately for Anna, she is going to learn the hard way that it is dangerous to play with someone else's identity.