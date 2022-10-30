Personal Problems

1980

Labeled “too difficult” for mainstream Hollywood after a decade of critically praised but noncommercial projects, actor/filmmaker/playwright/novelist Bill Gunn (GANJA & HESS, screenwriter of THE LANDLORD) made this low-budget film with a mostly no-name cast in 1980. An experimental soap opera set in a black middle-class milieu, the film has been more rumor than reality for three decades, save for the rare museum or cinematheque screening, where it has typically played to rapt audiences. “This is not…the black middle class one encounters in commercial sitcom standards like THE JEFFERSONS, but rather a middle class whose concerns reflect the real conflicts inherent in changing value systems [amid] seemingly unchangeable social constructs.” –Pacific Film Archive.