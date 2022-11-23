Not Available

Romance - Keith, a freelance journalist, knows sex sells. With the help of a personal ad, he decides to combine business and pleasure through a piece of freelance investigative reporting on the dating scene: 30 dates in 30 days, A Personal Journal. The research takes him beyond his wildest expectations. Keith's world begins to unravel when he meets a girl who sees right through him. Can his cool be liquefied by a funny thing called love? Is this true happiness or is it the prelude to a core meltdown? - Malik Yoba, Stacey Dash, Monteria Ivey