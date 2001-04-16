Personals: College Girl Seeking...

2001

Juliette is studying at a big American university in pursuit of her Ph.D. Through grand design, she is assigned Sexual Psychology for the topic of her dissertation. Being very sexually inexperienced, Juliette places a personal ad to attract suitable "research" partners. College years are the time for new experiences and the awakening of dormant personality traits, and Juliette discovers that there is much more to her sexuality than she could ever possibly have imagined!