Not Available

The movie begins in a hospital, where a mafia is involved in adulterating drugs. Unfortunately, a junior doctor (Meenakshi) manages to stumble upon their anti-social act. To safeguard themselves, the gang sets out to wipe out the junior doctor. She meets Perumal (Sundar C), a petty thief who does the job of recovering loan for an agency. He eventually vows to protect the junior doctor from her distress by putting an end to the gang and their atrocities.