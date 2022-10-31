Not Available

Perumal

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    The movie begins in a hospital, where a mafia is involved in adulterating drugs. Unfortunately, a junior doctor (Meenakshi) manages to stumble upon their anti-social act. To safeguard themselves, the gang sets out to wipe out the junior doctor. She meets Perumal (Sundar C), a petty thief who does the job of recovering loan for an agency. He eventually vows to protect the junior doctor from her distress by putting an end to the gang and their atrocities.

    Cast

    		Sundar C
    		Vivek
    		Kota Srinivasa Rao

