Perumazhakkalam

The movie deals with the repercussions of the murder of Reghu Rama Iyer (Vineeth) in Saudi Arabia. Under the Shariath Law, Akbar (Dileep) is found guilty and is condemned to be beheaded for the crime committed. The judgment is revoked only if the deceased ones wife, Ganga (Kavya Madhavan), forgives the murderer, Akbar. Razia (Meera Jasmin), Akbar's wife, is caught in this agonizing situation.