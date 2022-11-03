Not Available

Peruvannapurathe Visheshangal

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Century Films

Kunju Lakshmi is the youngest daughter of the aristocratic Kavumpattu family in Peruvannapuram. She is pampered by her brothers and is a little arrogant. The family owns the local college. Sivasankaran comes to the college as a peon to replace the Padmanabhan who fails to give the promised donation to the Kavumpattu family in return for the job. In the meantime a love note that was written for Kunju by a classmate ends up in her book and she accuses Sivasankar of writing her the letter. Kunju gets into a fight with Sivasankaran. Her brothers join the fight and Sivasankaran declares that he will marry Kunju in 15 days.

Cast

