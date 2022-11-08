Pervaya smert

Not Available

A film about how we imagine and portray death. Our heroes are the most diverse people who have been asked to go through all the stages of death, from dying to existence “on the other side.” This study of fear and laughter - the two main reactions of man to the approach of death. Death as a collective (what will happen to everyone) and individual (what will happen to you). What is special about the attitude to death in Russia? Do we know enough about this most important event in life - death? The film creates a kind of catalog, a "herbarium" of human reactions, fears and hopes that there is life after death.