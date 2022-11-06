Pervert Ward – Torturing the White Uniform

Not Available

Japanese cult filmmaker Hisayasu Sato took a crack from his constant climb toward respectability with this particular kinky pinku-eiga entry aimed at the latex and rubber fetish set. A medical center nurse dealing with a patient for amnesia finds out that he is the serial slayer whom has been wandering the city armed with a metal baseball bat. The story is really an excuse for many softcore couplings offering rubber gloves as well as the like. an usually downbeat wallow in the perverse, perhaps offering evidence that while one can take the filmmaker out of the slum, the reverse is often untrue. Maya Shiraki movie stars with the omnipresent Takeshi Ito and Yoko Fujita.