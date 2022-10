Not Available

Pesamal Pesinaal is a 2013 Tamil film directed by N.D. Siva Manoharan SICA. Music composed by DuraiRajan. Edited by R.Kesavan and Produced by M.Anthony Edward in the banner Rainbow Creations. The other crew includes Thendral Senthil, Mani Amudhavan, Pa. Sivakumar, G.Sathya Narayanan, M.C.Sekar, V.Palsamy, M.C.Sakthivel and Viji Murugan.