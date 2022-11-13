Pesantren Impian

Not Available

Ten girls get a mysterious invitation to stay in a dream boarding school. The secluded school was built by Gus Budiman to provide a second chance for those who have a dark past. Sissy, a model, came with her friend, Inong, who keeps their own problems. Butet has drugs problem. Sri comes with a prostitution scandal. While Rini who is looked innocent, gets pregnant out of wedlock. There are also other names with their own problems. Including Eni, a young policewoman, intelligent and ambitious, who is investigating the murder case at the Crystal Hotel and gets clues that the suspects are in the dream school.