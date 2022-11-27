Пещера Верёвкина: Открытие глубины

Not Available

Descent into a cave is about overcoming obstacles, the manifestation of true character and willpower. Our heroes rush to overcome difficulties voluntarily. This is the only way that world discoveries occur. This is exactly what happened with the team of Demidov. Pavel Demidov and his team of Moscow extreme cavers were discoverers of the deepest secrets of the planet. They set a new world record: the Veryovkin cave in Abkhazia, conquered by them, turned out to be the deepest cave on the planet. Each time, researchers are not sure if they will able to come back.