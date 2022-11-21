Pest Of The Show

Not Available

Doc, the freeloading cat, is painting a portrait of a ballet dancer using as a model homely, punch-drunk bulldog Champ, wearing an abbreviated skirt. Two alley cats, looking over a fence, see Champ in his attire and begin razzing him. Champ does a slow turn and starts after the cats and, in no time, the studio is a shambles. Doc sees an announcement of a dog show, the winner of which receives a $50,000 prize and a banquet. Desperately in need of money, Doc gets the idea of entering Champ in the upcoming show and begins grooming him. Doc gives Champ a bath, lessons in proper speech, walking with books balanced on head, and the proper attire.