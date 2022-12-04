Not Available

The ruthless and sadistic Bronco Billy (Joseph Loeffler-Bell) runs a drug-trafficking operation, with Lorelai Brenner (Jamie Schenk) working as his right-hand man. Yvonne Hagg (Kate Henning) formulates a plan to overthrow Billy and put herself in charge... David (Paul Domenosky), an introverted and socially awkward accountant, has dinner with an old friend named Frank (Ty Bourdo). However, things are not what they seem... Angelo (Cole McCormack) is an avant-garde musician and a pesticide addict. After accidentally overdosing on the drug, he believes he has entered the seventh circle of hell and slowly begins to succumb to madness... The three stories intertwine and come together to tell a shocking, frightening, humorous, gruesome, and oddball tale.