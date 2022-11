Not Available

Kids are sure to have a blast when they get a load of the animated fun (that's really outta this world) to be had with this collection of episodes from the "Pet Alien" television series. Included are the exciting and fun-filled episodes "The Thing on the Corner," "A Pirate and His Dog," "Stage Fright" and "Horror Scope." Special features include "Strawberry Shortcake" and "Garfield" trailers.