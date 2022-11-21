Pet Shop Boys: Discovery (Live in Rio)

Not Available

"Pet Shop Boys filmed live in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, at the end of their 1994 Discovery tour of Singapore, Austrailia and Latin America. They perform many of their biggest hits from West End Girls to Go West, with dancers and films before a wildly enthusiastic Brazilian audience." Setlist. 1. Tonight Is Forever 2. I Wouldn’t Normally Do This Kind Of Thing 3. Always On My Mind 4. Domino Dancing 5. To Speak Is A Sin 6. One In A Million / Mr. Vain 7. Paninaro 8. Rent 9. Suburbia 10. King’s Cross 11. So Hard 12. Left To My Own Devices / Rhythm Of The Night 13. Absolutely Fabulous 14. Liberation 15. West End Girls 16. Can You Forgive Her? 17. Girls And Boys 18. It's A Sin / I Will Survive 19. Go West 20. Go West (Reprise) 21. Being Boring