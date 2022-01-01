Pet Shop Boys: Pandemonium Live, The O2 Arena, London

Not Available

Pandemonium (full title: Pandemonium Live, The O2 Arena, London, 21 December 2009) is a live album by English electronic duo Pet Shop Boys, released on 15 February 2010 as a CD/DVD combo. As indicated in its title, it is a recording of a live concert at The O2 Arena in London on 21 December 2009, as part of the duo's Pandemonium Tour. The DVD includes the full Pandemonium show filmed by David Barnard. The sound was mixed for DVD by Dave Woolley. The CD, mixed by Stuart Price, includes seventeen songs from the show.