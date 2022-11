Not Available

He paces nervously with his flowers in front of the building until she looks out from a window & tells him to come on up. She's happy to receive the flowers which she puts in a vase. He's happy to partake of a feast she has prepared for him, including wine, bread, meat, a big napkin around his neck. She does not eat with him, perhaps reflecting her occupation as a cook who doesn't eat with who employs her.