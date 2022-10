Not Available

In delivering a bouquet of flowers across town to a stunning starlet named Fawn Deer, a delirious delivery cat named Bonkers D. Bobcat turns a relatively easy assignment into a catalog of catastrophes. Racing against the clock to meet his five-minute delivery deadline, Bonkers encounters a wide array of ridiculous roadblocks, ranging from banana peels to the world's slowest taxi driver, in his frantic attempts to meet the deadline and keep his job.