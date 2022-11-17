Pete Correale: The Things We Do For Love

Not Available

Pete Correale was named one of the top ten comics to watch by Entertainment Weekly in 2008. His affable New York charm and hilarious tales of life and love of the "everyman" put him on the path to comedy stardom. You've seen Pete's breakout performances on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno," "The Late Show with David Letterman," and Comedy Central's "Premium Blend." He has performed at all the major comedy festivals, including Montreal, Aspen, and Kilkenny, and can be heard daily on the Sirius Satellite radio show "Breuer Unleashed."