Pete Davidson: SMD

Filmed in front of a sold-out hometown crowd in New York City, "SMD" is the first Comedy Central stand-up special from Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. The special is filled with Davidson's unfiltered, brutally honest anecdotes about smoking a Snoop Dog amount of weed, texting his mom dick pics, and his issue with male porn stars. From his stint in "prehab" to this one time at a Justin Bieber concert, Davidson proves that even at 22, he and his friends have had some high times and heavy experiences.