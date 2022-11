Not Available

The premise of Pete Doherty: In 24 Hours is that a film crew follow Pete’s every movement as he gears up (excuse the pun) to appear on a catwalk show and play an acoustic set. In the space of 24 hours we are given a tour of Pete’s home, get to listen to members of his entourage speak about what working with Pete is like, and gain an insight in to his mind through one-on-one interviews.