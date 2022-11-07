Pete Seeger: A Song and A Stone

Not Available

This classic documentary made by director Robert Elfstrom shows Pete Seeger as a fighter for human rights through songs such as I Dreamed I Saw Joe Hill Last Night and If I Had a Hammer as environmentalist with a sequence showing him navigating the Clearwater sloop to clean up the Hudson River as an unyielding anti-Vietnam War activist, who denounced the war most famously, with Waist Deep in the Big Muddy and with the poignant Where Have All the Flowers Gone? Elfstrom's film was made when Seeger was still blacklisted by major media organisations because of his opposition to the war in Vietnam and one scene shows Pete with Johnny Cash, when Cash, who admired him tremendously, defied his network to feature him on The Johnny Cash Show.