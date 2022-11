Not Available

With his debut album "Music for the Morning After," singer-songwriter Pete Yorn impressed critics and fans alike. His introduction to the industry is just as storied; he snagged a record contract simply by singing a song to an employee of a music label. See what the fuss is all about with this DVD, which features three different versions -- rock, remix and black-and-white 8mm -- of the music video for his hit song "Strange Condition."