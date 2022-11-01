Not Available

As a young man, Peter visited the rolling lush green hills of a remote and hidden valley in Wales and chose to stay there permanently. Self-sufficient and alone, Peter was content. Then he met Ben. Peter found Ben, an orphaned newborn lamb, abandoned in a ditch. Now Ben has matured into a full-grown wooly sheep with ambitions to move into Peter's house with him. Peter, however, has other ideas. Peter and Ben is a touching and quirky story of how two "black-sheep" form an unusual and enduring bond.