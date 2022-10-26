Not Available

Peter Bell

  • Family

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Shooting Star Filmcompany BV

Peter is a cheerful, but not a very obedient boy who is groing In a very ordinary Dutch family. His pranks amuse some and cause a lot of trouble to others. Peter pranks are so numerous and incredible, that hit the front pages of city newspapers. Popularity of the boy is growing every day, and he develops not only new friends, but also a powerful enemies. And then the most exciting and dangerous Peter and his friends adventures starts .

Cast

Katja HerbersMartha Bell
Quinten SchramPietje Bell

Images