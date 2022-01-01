Peter Cetera - Live Salt Lake City

Not Available

Live in Salt Lake City: The Essential Collection by Peter Cetera was released Dec 14, 2004 on the Brilliant label. On paper, the meeting between Chicago frontman Peter Cetera and a symphony orchestra would raise eyebrows. Live in Salt Lake City: The Essential Collection In reality, it scored big time. Live in Salt Lake City: The Essential Collection On this 2004 live set, Cetera nails some of his and Chicago's greatest hits, including "If You Leave Me Now," "You're The Inspiration," "Hard To Say I'm Sorry," "25 Or 6 To 4," and 17 more. To say this is "The Essential Collection" -- the definitive and most thorough overview of Cetera's brilliant career as a soft rock craftsman of the highest order -- is a highly misleading suggestion, especially as this disc was recorded live in Salt Lake City. Live in Salt Lake City: The Essential Collection contains a single disc with 21 songs.