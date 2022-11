Not Available

Peter Frampton Live In Brazil 1983 Setlist: 01. Introduction 02. Don't Think About Me 03. An Eye For An Eye 04. Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I'm Yours) 05. Baby, I Love Your Way 06. Show Me The Way (Yacht In Rio) 07. Do You Feel Like We Do 08. Guitar Solo 09. (I'll Give You) Money 10. I'm In You 11. Band Introduction / Breaking All The Rules The Band: Peter Frampton - Vocals & Lead Guitar John Regan - Bass Harry Stinson - Drums Mark Goldemberg - Guitar