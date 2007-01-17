Peter Frampton - Soundstage Live, Chicago

2007

Pt. 1 This concert premieres on PBS January 18, 2007 Peter Frampton was one of the most successful arena rock stars of the '70s. Frampton still remains one of the most thrilling live performers around, and his two-hour Soundstage performance is no exception. In the first hour Frampton performs songs such as his classics “Show Me the Way” and “Nassau/Baby I Love Your Way”. Pt. 2 This concert premieres on PBS January 25, 2007 In Peter Frampton’s second hour on Soundstage, Frampton performs a thrilling cover of George Harrison’s “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” and Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun.” Of course, “Do You Feel Like We Do” is the not-to-be missed showstopper. Following tracks: Off the hook Lying Lines on my face Show me the way Black hole sun Nasssau/Baby I love your way Do you feel like we do? All I want to be (is by your side) Wind of change I need ground Money (I’ll give you that) Can’t take that away I don’t need no doctor While my guitar gently weeps