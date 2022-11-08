Peter Gabriel: Growing Up - Live & Unwrapped

Not Available

Filmed in high definition, this stunning live film is now being released on Blu-ray for the first time. In 2002 and 2003, following the release of his album Up, Peter Gabriel went on the road with his Growing Up tour, once again collaborating with production designer Robert Lepage to create a spectacular and theatrical live experience. The tour took in thirty-two cities across the USA, Canada and Europe with this concert film, directed by Hamish Hamilton, being shot over two nights at the FilaForum in Milan in May 2003 with Peter Gabriel and the band performing in the round at the center of the arena.