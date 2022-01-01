Not Available

Peter Gabriel - Scratch My Back

Filmed at the Arena di Verona in Verona, Italy on September 26th, 2010, Scratch My Back is the first of a pair of concert films directed by Gabriel's daughter Ana and Andrew Gaston. This film is taken from footage from the first set of that show, where Gabriel does a section of cover songs (including David Bowie's "Heroes" and The Magnetic Fields "The Book Of Love" while backed up by a symphony orchestra conducted by Ben Foster (BBC's Doctor Who, Torchwood) It is a companion piece to Gabriel's concert film 'Taking The Pulse'. Setlist : Heroes • The Boy In The Bubble • Mirrorball • Flume • Listening Wind • The Power Of The Heart • My Body Is A Cage • The Book Of Love • I Think It's Going To Rain Today • Apres Moi • Philadelphia • Street Spirit (Fade Out)

